Kansas City, Missouri, city employees volunteer to plow streets during historic blizzard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a snow plow's Super Bowl in Kansas City with more than 300 snowplow trucks battling a blizzard to keep the streets clear and win the battle with aa the blizzard.

A team effort requires all hands on deck, or on trucks.

"It's a chance for me to do my part," Mario Vasquez said.

Vasquez is one of many people braving the elements and plowing the streets in the metro.

Brian Luton

“The snow is super fluffy, it’s not super slippery, and it’s not super slick, so you can actually plow it," Vasquez said.

But a snow plow truck isn't his normal office.

Vasquez is actually an Assistant City Manager in Kansas City and Director of Planning and Development.

Dozens of city employees like Vasquez left their warm office buildings to help the plow truck drivers get to every corner of Kansas City.

"It just leaves a lot of work for them [plow drivers] to do, and we want to lighten that load to some extent," Vasquez said. "I'm sure people want to be home with their families. We just want to make that happen a little faster. We're doing our part on that."

Chris Morrison, KSHB 41 KCMO city employees help with snow plow duties

The people putting the plows back together are another critical component of the city's plan.

"The mechanics are crucial for this," City Manager Brian Platt said. "Staffing the trucks is one thing. If the trucks go down, if we've lost our fleet, keeping it back up at the maximum amount of trucks on the road at all times is crucial to us."

Mechanics are working around the clock to get the trucks in, out and back on the road.

Jake Weller, KSHB 41 Mechanics keep the snow plow fleet running



"They're the unsung heroes of everything," Platt said.

The work from everyone in Kansas City continues on Monday, both on and off the roads.

Vasquez explained he's going to continue to do his part, along with his normal 9-5 job.

"I have a full plate this week, so that doesn't stop," Vasquez said. "But if we need to do more plowing, then I'll do it again."

It's important to stay off the roads so plow trucks can safely clear the streets without obstacles or other challenges.

Kansas City crews continued their work Sunday night into Monday.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.