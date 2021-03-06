Jackson County prosecutor responds to Donnie Sanders protest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken into custody Saturday afternoon during a demonstration in front of the Jackson County prosecutor's home.

Kansas City, Missouri, community members gathered outside of Jean Peters Baker's residence to demand justice for Donnie Sanders, who was shot and killed by a KCPD officer in March 2020.

A KCPD spokesperson said the man in custody is being investigated for property damage done to a car. The spokesperson also confirmed there were armed protesters at the protest.

Shortly after the protest ended, Peters Baker issued a statement on Twitter, voicing support for the "right to peacefully protest.'

"That includes the protest that occurred at my home today," she said in a series of tweets. "I do question those few people who decided to carry and display rifles at a peaceful protest, to block traffic, and to vandalize a car, which also occurred today. For the full report detailing the evidence and applicable law that governed my decision on the Donnie Sanders case, I would direct you to my office’s website. I want to again convey my condolences to the family of Donnie Sanders."

On Monday, Baker announced her office wouldn't pursue charges against the unnamed officer who killed Sanders.

Baker said on Monday, that her office was limited to looking into whether or not criminal charges were warranted.

Information gathered in interviews with witnesses were inline with the account that the unnamed officer gave, according to Baker.

The officer claimed Sanders might have been armed and could have potentially made a move at the officer.