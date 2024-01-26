Kansas City, Missouri, council votes to approve new youth council

KANSAS CITY, MO — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a youth council to provide young people a chance to have their voices heard by city leaders.

“They recognize how important it is to have youth-facing voices in terms of what our advocacy looks like, and it’s long overdue that we have the commission seated and we have young people to be able to advise us and guide us on our policy making,” said Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley.

DJ Yearwood is an intern in Councilwoman Patterson Hazley's office and one of the creators of the KC Futures Commission.

He said passing the measure was a great move by the council.

“This is not a resume builder, this is not something to just add to your college applications. It’s something about really making an impact,” Yearwood said. “Issues around this area and state that run rampant, such as drug addiction and abuse, violence, gang violence, the school to prison pipeline is exacerbated, especially in the urban core."

For months, Yearwood worked with Councilwoman Patterson Hazley to create the KC Futures Commission.

“The structure of the commission, the KC Futures office that we are asking the city council to create, as well as an appropriation of $40 thousand to fund that office for the purpose of the commission activities,” said Councilwoman Patterson Hazley. “There will be 13 folks

per commission, the young adult commission and the youth commission, but you don’t have to be appointed to participate in a subcommittee and subcommittees are unlimited, so you can create a subcommittee to talk about violence among young people.”

Their hope is this will encourage young people across Kansas City to get involved.

“We want your voice. We want your engagement. We need you. We want you to be involved. We value your input,” said Patterson Hazley.

Yearwood says he is proud at age 16 to have a hand in creating a better future for the youth of KCMO.

“Those perspectives are instruments in making good policy and combating these things and challenges that we are facing today,” said Yearwood.