Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board tests election equipment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board used their regularly-scheduled meeting Monday to test election machines ahead of next Tuesday’s Aug. 2 primary.

The KCEB, which conducts elections within the Kansas City, Missouri, city limits within Jackson County, conducted the testing Monday morning at its headquarters at Union Station.

Members of the public were allowed to witness the testing of the voting and tabulation equipment.

Similar testing is underway this week on the Kansas side.

