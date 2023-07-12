Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters battle church fire on Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called to a church fire at 35th Street and Wabash Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Crews were alerted to the two-story building just after 5:30 a.m. by workers inside and a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer driving by.

Witnesses say the church gives out meals five days a week, feeding around 300 people per day, and the fire will impact the church's ability to serve the public.

Smoke and fire were reported on two floors of the Mount Christian Worship Center.

Fire officials say the fire spread to void spaces on the second floor, making a few spots stubborn to extinguish.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

