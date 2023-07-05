Neighbor2Neighbor staff and volunteers spent their July 4th feeding the homeless

KANSAS CITY, MO — A blazing hot holiday meant staff and volunteers at Neighbor2Neighbor would be open and ready to serve.

“When liquor stores close and crack house and drug houses close, we won’t close, so we are always open every holiday,” said Gregory Parr, Executive Director at Neighbor2Neighbor. “No one can imagine their child or their family member going hungry so we need to feed anyone and everyone."

Neighbor2Neighbor feeds people of all ages, including 22-year-old Tyriq Nichols, homeless and facing struggles in his life.

“Like problems with having a place to stay,” Nichols said.

But Nichols said he doesn’t having a trouble finding a meal.

“I don’t really have to struggle with that because Neighbor2Neighbor helps out with that so I’m well fed,” he said.

Keeping mind, body and spirit full is something important to the organization's Executive Director, Gregory Parr and Pastor Katherine Jones PH.D, who know the battles of the people they serve.

“When I was homeless, it was always important for me to have somewhere to go and I want this place to be that somewhere,” Parr said.

Jones said her story is like that of the people she helps.

“ I have a background of homeless too and I think that when you use people that have actually walked the walk and have that journey it makes a big difference for the people that are here,” Jones said

People like Parr and Jones help Nichols and and others get through not only the holidays but everyday.

“No matter what happens next I’m able to push through it and persevere and achieve my goals,” he said.

Neighbor2Neighbor relies on donations to feed over 300 people each day. To find out how to help, check our website.