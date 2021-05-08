Kansas City, Missouri, hosts John Lewis Voting rights Act 'votercade'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, community leaders gathered on Saturday to speak out against voter suppression efforts.

The city hosted a "John Lewis Voting Rights Act votercade" as part of Voting Rights Action Day.

KCMO is one of more than 140 cities across the U.S. to recognize the day.

A votercade is a presidential-style motorcade made up of voters who work to raise awareness on the importance of protecting voting rights.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II was among the the people who attended the event.