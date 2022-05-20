Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, leaders to discuss adding more protected bike lanes

Posted at 7:22 AM, May 20, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday morning, city leaders in Kansas City, Missouri, will talk about plans to add more miles of protected bike lanes by the end of the year and in the next five years.

This is part of the vision zero initiative, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and increase equitable mobility for everyone.

RideKC Bikes are available around the city. Here are some memberships for the bikes:

  • Walk-up registration: E-bikes are $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute. Classic bikes are $1 to unlock and 10 cents per minute.
  • 24-hour pass: $15, take unlimited rides, each up to 4 hours. Unlock fees are waived. Additional minutes are charged at the same rate as pay-as-you-go trips. Expires 24 hours after purchase.
  • 30-day membership: $39. No unlock fees. Includes 80 minutes of free riding time per day.
  • 90-day membership: $99. No unlock fees. Includes 80 minutes of free riding time per day.
  • Annual membership: $149. No unlock fees. Includes 80 minutes of free riding time per day.

The city said the goal is to create a connected network that will allow riders of all ages and abilities to safely access nearly the entire city.

