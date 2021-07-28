Kansas City, Missouri, man charged with illegal firearms possession connected to vehicle gun theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in federal court with illegally possessing firearms with one of the firearms reported as stolen from a vehicle the week before.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was investigating gun thefts from vehicles parked near the Westport Entertainment District, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Undercover officers were conducting surveillance on July 25, and around 3:30 a.m., they saw a Chevrolet Cruze parked in the area.

"Officers recognized the Cruze as it had been previously identified as a suspect vehicle in a previous TFA's (theft from autos) that had occurred in the same area," the affidavit said. "The driver of the vehicle, previously identified by police as Nathan Mack, was observed exiting the driver seat of the described vehicle, and was recognized by officers."

The officers knew Mack, 31, was a convicted felon with prior convictions for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. The officers saw Mack had a handgun which is illegal for convicted felons to possess.

When officers searched his vehicle, they found two handguns, one of which had been reported as stolen a week earlier.

The criminal complaint was filed Monday and charges Mack with being a felon in possession of firearms, according to the release.

