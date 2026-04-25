Kansas City, Missouri, man faces murder charge in 2024 incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Jackson County filed charges Friday against a Kansas City, Missouri, man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run incident in 2024.

Anthony L. Mattox is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of stealing a motor vehicle, according to a court document.

The charges stem from an incident on July 17, 2024, on Paseo Boulevard, where a victim died after being dragged by a vehicle a suspect was attempting to steal.

A probable cause statement filed in the case said the driver of a white Ford 350 got out of his vehicle to help another man load up a motorcycle.

Shortly after, a witness saw a black Chevrolet truck and the Ford drive away at a high rate of speed. The victim was then found in the middle of the street.

Police reviewed dash camera footage that showed two men struggling over control of the Ford before it began driving off with the victim outside of the vehicle. The victim was ran over by the back tires after falling to the ground, per a court document.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department recovered the stolen Ford the next day — July 18, 2025. The following day, police found the Chevrolet at a Kansas City residence where a man said he had let his girlfriend borrow his truck, and she loaned it to her "friend Anthony."

The woman told police in October 2024, that her, Mattox and his mother were among the people who went to the residence on Paseo. Mattox claimed the man who lived there owed him money, per a court document.

During a later interview, the woman told police Mattox had confessed to her that he ran over the victim and kept driving.

In April 2025, another man contacted police with information regarding the fatal incident. He said Mattox had asked him for help in collecting motorcycles from someone who owed him money.

While the group was picking up the motorcycles, the man was left behind after the trucks drove off and ran to his child's mother's house, a court document said.

Police made contact with Mattox in July 2025 at a police facility. He denied being at the address when the incident took place, even after police told him his mother had claimed the two were there together.

Detectives had to get a search warrant for a buccal swab from Mattox after he refused to consent.

"The Kansas City Crime Laboratory reported that the genetic profile of the DNA from the steering wheel of the victim's truck was more than 600,000 times more likely to be observed if Mattox was the contributor than if an unknown individual was the contributor," a court document states.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

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