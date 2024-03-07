Kansas City, Missouri, mayor introduces pre-arrest diversion legislation Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas alongside Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw introduced pre-arrest diversion legislation at the Kansas City City Council Chamber Thursday.

The program — titled R.E.A.C.H., which stands for "responding with empathetic alternatives and community help" — would provide resources for Kansas Citians battling homelessness, substance abuse and mental health issues as an alternative to arresting non-violent offenders.

“We talk all the time about how there isn’t just one solution to how we build a safer and healthier city for all, and I agree with that," Lucas said.

If passed, R.E.A.C.H. will be run and staffed by the KCMO Health Department, and the legislation proposes a $1.26 million budget with an additional $500,000 for housing services.

“That is a lot cheaper than a $317 million budget for enforcement or a $200 million jail," Lucas said.

Lucas nodded to successful pre-arrest diversion programs in Atlanta, Georgia; Tucson, Arizona; Tarrant County, Texas; and Tallahassee, Florida.

“Those aren’t crazy lefty places, what this is is something that no matter your politics, no matter how you feel about anything under the sun, is doing right by the people," Lucas said.

The Tallahassee Police Department reports it diverted over 1,000 offenders in the first three years of its pre-arrest diversion program, and of those 1,000 offenders, 80% successfully completed the program and only 6% were re-arrested, according to Lucas.

“Prevention is the most important step of all," Lucas said when addressing crime reduction strategies.

Lucas said the program would utilize existing city services — including behavioral health services, housing and other basic needs — to divert people from incarceration.

DecarcerateKC reached out to Lucas to work on establishing the pre-arrest diversion legislation.

“For over a month I’ve been coming down here to meet with members of City Council and other city staff to discuss our vision for a new community response and pre-arrest diversion program," said Kero Laveli, a leader of DecarcerateKC. "I grew up and live off of Prospect on 43rd Street, everyday I see needs in my community that go unmet. These needs often lead to a cycle of mental health crisis, housing instability and incarceration."

The program would also work to minimize the heavy work load seen by Kansas City courts, the city's police department and its dispatch call takers.

In addition to keeping non-violent offenders out of jail, concerned citizens would be directed to call 311 in place of 911 to reduce call volumes for dispatchers.

Lucas said the program would work with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, but that it would be completely separate from law enforcement.

“For far too long in Kansas City, we have focused our resources toward systems of punishment and have failed to fund systems of care that build up our communities," said Councilman Jonathan Duncan at the legislation introduction. "We have overburdened our courts, our jails, our first responders by forcing them to address issues they are not equipped to handle: folks who need mental health treatment, food and a place to stay at night."

