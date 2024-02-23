Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas proposes increasing penalty for unlawful use of firearms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is one of two officials sponsoring an amendment to a city ordinance to create greater penalties for unlawful use of firearms offenses.

The proposal comes just eight days after one woman was killed and over two dozen others were injured in a mass shooting outside Union Station at the conclusion of Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations.

Lucas and Councilmember Crispin Rea look to increase sentences for those found guilty of the unlawful use of a firearm, citing it's the responsibility of local government to enhance public safety.

Violators currently face sentences set to not exceed 180 days and/or fines between $250 to $1,000. If the amendment were to pass, violators would face up to 365 days of imprisonment. The amendment would not increase fine amounts.

An unlawful use of a firearm offense is described in the proposal as posing a "significant threat to public safety, resulting in injury, loss of life, and fear within the community."

The proposal argues existing penalties "may not effectively deter such behavior or adequately reflect the seriousness of the offense."

The bill was referred to the Special Committee for Legal Review on Thursday and is on the agenda for Feb. 28.

