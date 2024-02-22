Kansas City, Missouri, City Council adopts resolution to honor Lisa Lopez-Galvan, shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday to honor the life of Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan and the victims of the Valentine’s Day shooting.

The resolution was sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas, and is one of two resolutions passed Thursday in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 shooting.

“We recognize that the trauma is not only physical but emotional,” Mayor Lucas said while explaining his intention behind introducing this resolution.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan has been the only victim of the two-dozen individual shot to die as a result of her injuries for the shooting, which took place immediately following the Chiefs’ victory parade and rally.

A number of those shot - nearly half - were children.

“We grieve with all of them and their families, particularly the high number of children,” Lucas said.

Councilmembers also brought forth another resolution aimed at recognizing mental health and traumatic impacts of mass shooting events.

“That is not just an issue for this week or this weekend, but one that will last a lifetime,” Lucas said.

