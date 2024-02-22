Watch Now
KCMO council considers resolution highlighting mental health after parade shooting

Brian Luton/KSHB
Posted at 3:31 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 16:32:23-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council is set consider a resolution calling on organizations to highlight mental health resources in the aftermath of last week’s parade shooting.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Patterson-Hazley, would officially recognize the Feb. 14 shooting as having an impact on mental health.

It calls on the city to promote employee assistance programs for its own employees, and calls on employers across the region to do the same and offer paid time off for employees who need to use mental health services.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed and more than two dozen others injured - including several children - in last week’s shooting, which took place moments after a parade and rally celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

A total of four people have been charged in connection to the incident - two adults and two juveniles. The two adults - Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays face second degree murder charges in connection to Lopez-Galvan’s death. The two juveniles, who remain unnamed due to their status as juveniles, were charged with gun possession and resisting arrest in Jackson County Family Court.

