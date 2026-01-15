Kansas City, Missouri, mayor requests investigation into city's response to concerns before Northland homicide

KSHB 41 Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson has been following the homicide this week and the case against Jeffrey King. She is following up with elected officials about how the city handled complaints prior to the shooting. She wants to hear your questions. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

48 hours have passed since a fatal dispute between two neighbors in the Northland.

KCMO mayor asks city manager, police chief to look into concerns raised before Northland shooting

Jeffrey King, 42, is accused of murdering his neighbor, Chris Wells.

King made his first appearance at the Clay County Courthouse on Wednesday.

He has not yet retained an attorney. The court entered a not guilty plea.

KSHB 41 Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson has been tracking down information for the in-depth team based on publicly documented concerns about the defendant.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed on Wednesday that he's asking for an investigation.

"Our hearts break for the family and friends of Chris Wells. Serving both at the Board of Police Commissioners and City Hall, the Mayor has asked the City Manager and the Chief of Police to investigate how the concerns raised by Mr. Wells were routed, why issues went unresolved, and how we can ensure all receive the services they should expect from KCPD and the City." Mayor Quinton Lucas

KSHB 41 found 51 complaints reported to the city's 311 department since 2023.

Neighbors say the defendant harassed people on the street for years in many different ways, prompting some of them to request no-contact orders from the court.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jackson saw the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department enter King's home.

A neighbor shared that there have been requests made for the city to clean up the property, cluttered with furniture and items in the lawn and driveway.

Jackson made contact with the homeowners' association.

Board members would not comment on the record due to the ongoing case.

The board has been working on making changes and addressing complaints against the defendant.

There are neighbors with differing opinions about whether the city, the police or both should have done more.

The victim tagged Lucas in a Facebook post last summer to express frustration with the defendant's actions. Wells asked for the mayor to intervene.

Michael Galutti, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, shared that he believed police were working on the complaints, but it took too long.

KCPD declined to comment on any efforts made to address complaints prior to the shooting.

"I told the police we're gonna look back and wish we had done something quickly. This is going to probably end in tragedy," Galutti said.

KCMO's 311 records are public record. Since the case is active, police reports involving the defendant are not public record.

