Neighbor says murder suspect 'terrorized' people for over a year

A dispute Monday morning between neighbors led to the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Chris Wells in the Northland.

KSHB 41 spent Tuesday researching court records and public documents for a full history of issues that point back to the suspect, 42-year-old Jeffrey King.

Per the probable cause statement, the victim's wife called her husband, Chris, for help after she noticed King walking toward their home, despite a no-contact order in place.

The order was approved by a Clay County judge in November.

When Chris Wells arrived, he confronted King and punched him, according to detectives.

King admitted to police that's why he "shot him dead."

King is being held on a $5 million bond for first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Investigators labeled him a "flight risk" based on items found in his home.

Michael Galutti, who lives directly across the street from King, has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years.

The memorial marking the spot where Chris Wells was shot is outside his front door.

"Shots woke us up; sounded like cannons going off," Galutti said. "I looked out, and Chris was lying face down in the street, Jeff standing over him."

While the 2500 block of NE 78th Street looks like any other regular neighborhood in the Northland, neighbors told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson a different story.

There have been issues reported for more than a year, according to 311 records.

There were 26 complaints made to KCMO's 311 hotline against King between 2024 and 2025 — all for property violations.

Galutti said King would get "junk cars" and park them directly in front of mailboxes in the neighborhood.

He detailed several other examples of harassment by King, including:



Pointing high-intensity lights at neighbors' windows.

Displaying large signs on his property with vulgar language.

Smashing a neighbor's rear-view mirror with a hammer.

Galutti said police were likely building a case against his neighbor, but it was taking a while.

There was a neighborhood meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday to address the issues.

"He just seemed to be getting away with almost murder, and then it came to that," Galutti said.

The street was a common stop for police and KCMO's code enforcement department.

After investigators issued a search warrant for King's home, they found a handwritten note with the victim's last name underlined. The note read, "Destruction of my property," "Do you own a gun," "Did you: Blare-music-I don't f*** with you?" and "Let's see how these window do with a BB gun."

Detectives said they also found several assets in the home King could use to flee.

KSHB 41 obtained the no-contact order between the victim's wife and King.

It prevented the suspect from contacting or going near the victim and her family. The judge's decision stemmed from a property damage sentence in November.

The no-contact order suspended King's 30-day jail sentence for the offense and mandated 10 hours of community service and two years of probation.

Galutti said he and most of the neighborhood had enough, and he knows Wells was defending his family.

"A good man — a family man," he said. "Just pushed him to where he felt like he needed to do something to defend his family."

First-degree murder is a Class A felony that is punishable by death or life in prison without parole.

"He should never get out," Galutti said.

The neighborhood is holding a vigil for Wells Tuesday evening.

The Wells family has requested privacy at this time.

