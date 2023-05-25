Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, officials announce plan for new grocer in Red Bridge Shopping Center

Plans for Red Bridge Grocery Store.png
Jonathan Goede/KSHB
Officials gathered to announce plans for a new grocery store at the Red Bridge Shopping Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Plans for Red Bridge Grocery Store.png
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 12:07:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in south Kansas City, Missouri, will soon once again have the option to shop at a neighborhood grocery store.

City officials announced Thursday morning they’ve reached a deal to bring The Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market to the former Red Bridge Sun Fresh site.

The Sun Fresh location, owned and operated by the Balls Food Stores company, closed at the end of January 2023.

When the store closed, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media to say he’d work with officials and neighborhood leaders to return a store to the area.

Lucas and City Councilman Andrea Bough were among the officials who attended Thursday morning’s event.

The plan, which still requires approval of the partnership structure, aims to return 80 jobs back to the area with an average wage of at least $17 per hour.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app