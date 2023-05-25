Kansas City, Missouri, officials announce plan for new grocer in Red Bridge Shopping Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in south Kansas City, Missouri, will soon once again have the option to shop at a neighborhood grocery store.

City officials announced Thursday morning they’ve reached a deal to bring The Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market to the former Red Bridge Sun Fresh site.

The Sun Fresh location, owned and operated by the Balls Food Stores company, closed at the end of January 2023.

When the store closed, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media to say he’d work with officials and neighborhood leaders to return a store to the area.

Lucas and City Councilman Andrea Bough were among the officials who attended Thursday morning’s event.

The plan, which still requires approval of the partnership structure, aims to return 80 jobs back to the area with an average wage of at least $17 per hour.

