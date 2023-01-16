Sun Fresh grocery store in Red Bridge Shopping Center to close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sun Fresh at the Red Bridge Shopping Center at Red Bridge Road and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri, will close, KSHB 41 News reports.

The grocery store, owned and operated by the Balls Food Stores company, which is based in Kansas City, Kansas, will close at the end of January.

The closure marks a depletion of a basic service for residents in the area, which has been the focus of redevelopment efforts.

In Oct. 2018 , developers announced several new anchor tenants at the shopping center.

In 2019, The Regnier Family Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City announced it would relocate to the shopping center.

Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter Sunday to say he plans to “work with area leaders and neighbors to secure a new store” in the area.

