Kansas City, Missouri, officials could soon dethrone Independence Avenue Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Avenue Bridge remains undefeated.

During one particular week in 2020 , three trucks crashed into the bridge — each ended up on the losing end.

But there could soon be relief on the way for truckers.

John Baccala, a spokesperson for Kansas City, Missouri, said talks are in place with the Kansas City Terminal Railroad to secure funding to install a warning curtain system.

Baccala said the curtain system could be installed sometime later this year.

The warning system would give truckers advance warning of the low bridge clearance and enough time to detour off the route.

—