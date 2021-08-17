Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department receives scam phone call, warns public

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even police departments receive scam phone calls.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted to their Facebook on Tuesday about a scam call they received from a 340 number that stated the department had placed an order for iPhone 11s that cost over $700.

KCPD said they received this call two days in a row and decided to "press 1 to speak to someone" on the second call. They spoke with one of the scammers and asked questions about the supposed order.

"They said even without giving them a name that we indeed placed that order," the post said. "We then advised them that they were speaking with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, and they should probably stop their scamming."

The department advised the public to ignore these scam calls and block the number after the scammers call.