Kansas City, Missouri, receives $10 million grant to improve Prospect Avenue traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, received a $10 million federal grant from Safe Streets and Roads for All to improve traffic along Prospect Avenue from Linwood to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

The city will add $2.5 million to bring the project’s total to $12.5 million.

“It’s just crazy,” said pedestrian Glendora Freeman. “You can’t be on your phone trying to do other stuff or you are going to get hit by a car.”

City officials recognize the Prospect corridor as one of the most dangerous avenues in Kansas City for drivers and pedestrians.

The rate of crashes in the area is almost double that of the city-wide average.

Between 2017-2021, there were four fatal crashes, 11 crashes with serious injuries and 216 crashes with minor injuries.

BikeWalkKC's Michael Kelley, who serves as the organization's policy director, said the wide roadway, sometimes four lanes deep, could be to blame.

“The idea is that if we build it wide enough that will get a lot of cars through there efficiently, and we are ignoring all of the other aspects that it is encouraging," said Kelley, who is also the chair of KCMO's Vision Zero Task Force. "It encourages people to speed. It encourages people to drive recklessly. And it ultimately creates an unsafe environment for drivers, pedestrians, transit users, cyclists, for everyone.”

Kelley suggested the money could be used for sidewalk improvements, median refuge islands, lead pedestrian intervals and further investment in transit stops.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas mentioned adding trees and improving street lighting in Monday’s press conference.

KCMO officials discuss federal grant to be used to improve Prospect Ave.

However, a representative from the public works department said construction is years away.

The city will start asking the community for input on the design next year.

