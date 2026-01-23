Kansas City, Missouri, selects Craig Buckley as new fire chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, announced Friday that Craig Buckley will serve as the city's new fire chief.

The city announced Buckley as one of three finalists for the job in December . The public had a chance to meet the candidates - all external applicants - at a Q&A session last month.

"Beyond his operational experience, he is committed to developing the next generation of leaders within the Kansas City Fire Department, ensuring the organization remains strong, resilient, and ready for the future," Vasquez said in Friday's announcement.

Buckley has experience in fire and emergency services leadership, including interim Fire Chief for the City of Orlando Fire Department.

Buckley's first day on the job is set for Monday, Jan. 26.

The job became open after former Fire Chief Ross Grundyson retired this month .

"Kansas City is grateful for his service and wishes him the very best in retirement," Vasquez said of Grundyson.

