Kansas City, Missouri, symposium aims to combat antisemitism, talk about solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jewish Community Relations Bureau and American Jewish Committee are hosting Driving out Darkness in the Heartland: 2024 Regional Summit on Combating Antisemitism from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rockhurst University.

The goal is to bring in local and national leaders to take part in conversations on rising antisemitism and taking action.

This month marks 10 years since three people were killed at two Jewish facilities in Overland Park. Since then, antisemitism in the U.S. has continued to rise.

According to the Jewish Community Relations Bureau, antisemitism in the U.S. has increased by 305% since 2014.

"Jews are only 2% of the United States population, 0.2% of the world's population, so it's not a problem that we can fight alone," said Sarah Markowitz Schreiber, JCRB's director of education and programs. "Having our Jewish community members know that we have our non-Jewish partners and allies standing with us, it's really the only way that we can combat this."

Markowitz Schreiber said it's why drawing awareness through symposiums like these help. Registration and check-in started at 8:15 a.m.