Kansas City, Missouri, trainer brings back Arrowhead stair climb, raises over $60K for SAFE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twenty-four years ago, 441 first responders died in the September 11th attacks.

When the anniversary comes around every year, you may think about where you were, what you were doing, and how to remember the sacrifices made that day.

KCMO trainer brings back Arrowhead stair climb, raises over $50K for SAFE

Stair climbs are a yearly event all over the Kansas City metro, but a new tradition started in 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Lexi Johnson, a fitness trainer and daughter and sister of two Kansas City firefighters, decided she wanted to give back in a tangible way.

Hundreds of people showed up on Thursday, aiming to complete 30 laps on the stadium steps, which mirrors 110 stories climbed by first responders in the Twin Towers.

"Full fire gear, people with weighted vests and backpacks with weight in them," Johnson said. "It's a good opportunity for us to put ourselves in their shoes and get a small taste of what their reality is."

Each climber climbed with the name and photo of a first responder who died on 9/11.

Some people carried babies, protective gear, and flags up the steps.

Many of the first responders carried the memory of one of their own who died in the line of duty here at home.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson interviewing KCFD Firefighter Nathaniel Angle.

"This summer, Kansas City was hit hard...two line-of-duty deaths in a matter of 35 days, and it just brought to the forefront how important it is that we do support causes like this," Johnson said.

Johnson's group, Lexi J Wellness, had already more than doubled the amount fundraised by the event last year.

The stair climb has since surpassed $60,000. All of the proceeds will go to the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund (SAFE), which delivers a $40,000 check to the family of a metro-area first responder who dies in the line of duty.

"Really gives more gravity to what I mean to be a first responder," said DeAndre Draeger, who signed up for the stair climb. "I’m going to be there until the last person finishes their last step — it ’s not a race, it’s a marathon."

Nathaniel Angle said he grew up wanting to be a firefighter and in the military.

He did both. The September 11th attacks played a role in his career decision.

KSHB 41 Vincent A. Princiotta was a New York City firefighter who died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

"We can't make that actually happen, but this is probably a one-tenth of how hard it was for them to go up the twin towers that day," Angle said.

The climb is personal. He knows what it feels like to lose a close friend in the line of duty.

"One of my good buddies, Kyle Brinker, passed away last year. Money from this went to his wife after his passing. It's really important to me," he said.

Angle completed the stair climb, carrying Kyle's memory and the heroes of September 11th, who will never be forgotten.

"They're true stewards of the profession. We sign up for this job knowing there’s a risk in it and it comes with a sacrifice...very brave men and women," Angle said.

Lexi J Wellness' stair climb raised enough for a full check to a SAFE family.

