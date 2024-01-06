Kansas City, Missouri, will roll out free municipal ID 'fountain card' program this month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you live in Kansas City, Missouri, and don’t have a state-issued ID card, you have an opportunity to get a municipal ID as soon as this month.

KCMO City Council approved the program, coined "fountain card," in July 2023. Now, they're in the final stages of rolling it out.

The health department will house and oversee it. Residents will be able to use it free-of-charge to access municipal and regional services, including the streetcar, community centers and bus services.

“We are incredibly proud of the fountain ID program. It’s creating new opportunities for Kansas Citians and every walk of life. In terms of the roll-out, we have done our investment in connection with buying the equipment. We’re going to start our marketing efforts and make sure Kansas Citians know it’s something they can use," Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

KCMO isn't the first city to launch this program. In 2021, KSHB 41 covered the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department's free municipal identification card. All Kansas City, Missouri, residents will eligible to receive the fountain card. That includes those without a drivers license, regardless of their immigration status.

The ID card can’t be used for everything. Due to state law, residents won’t be able to use it to vote. The health department has an example of what the card will look like and answers to general questions about how it works on its website.