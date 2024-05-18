Kansas City Monarchs hold 24-hour catch game in honor of 'Friends Night'

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In honor of the iconic, hit show "Friends," the Kansas City Monarchs hosted the first-ever 24-hour game of catch at Legends Field.

The event leads up to the Monarchs’ first-ever Friends Night happening this weekend. Carter Woodiel, voice of the Monarchs, said it's a unique concept to attract fans to a fun night out to the ballgame.

"Well, we started because tonight is Friends Night at the Kansas City Monarchs. We have a ball game at 6:35 p.m. this evening and it's honoring the classic sitcom 'Friends,' which we all love," Woodiel said. "Which people my age can't get enough of. And that's a concept that we came up with way back in the off-season as a fun promotional idea."

The event started at 6:45 p.m. on Friday following the Monarchs' home game. The rules were simple, teams of two signed up each half hour to toss around a ball until the next team's turn. Many participants like Sam Skelton, who was scheduled for one of the overnight shifts said it was a fun environment that collided two of his favorite worlds: baseball and the show "Friends."

"We had a couple of troopers out here, so it's been fun," Skelton said. "We played the 'Friends' theme more than I can count."

For others lifelong fans like Anne, the event was a way for her to support the team, while finding something unique to do with her husband on the weekend.

"Since before they were the Monarchs, we've been coming out every year, five to seven years," Anne said.

The Kansas City Monarchs' first 24-hour game attracted nearly 60 participants. Those players were given a free voucher for future games.

You can visit the team's website to see this season's schedule.

