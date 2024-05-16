Kansas City Monarchs, Rotary Club unite in celebration at Greater Kansas City Days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs and the Rotary Club joined forces to mark a significant milestone for both organizations while giving back to a worthy cause.

Celebrating their special centennials, these two organizations came together to support the Rotary Youth Camp in Lee’s Summit. They've served over 300,000 young people facing physical, mental or emotional challenges.

For the Rotary Club, this year marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its centennial anniversary. The Monarchs commemorated the 100th anniversary of the original Kansas City Monarchs' victory in the first Negro League World Series.

The festivities Thursday morning gave fans the opportunity to buy Monarchs pennants, with all proceeds going directly to support the Rotary Youth Camp. Adding to the excitement, fans could also have their pennants autographed by celebrities including Christian Okoye and Eric Stonestreet.

The Monarchs will contribute a part of the proceeds from their home opener to the Rotary Youth Camp. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.