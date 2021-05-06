Kansas City Monarchs to open season with full fan capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs will open their season with the stadium at full capacity.

Opening Day is scheduled for May 18 at Legends Field.

The Unified Government Public Health Department eliminated its outdoor mask and social distancing requirements last week.

There will be certain locations at the stadium with distanced seating for fans who prefer more space. Indoor seating will require masks to be worn.

“As we look forward to our 2021 season, we want our fans to know that their health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and event staff, is – and always will be – priority number one,” Monarch’s owner Mark Brandmeyer said in a release. “We are committed to working with the league and UGPHD to maintain a world class experience on and off the field. We will continue to monitor developments and implement all necessary public health measures going forward.”

The club originally planned to start the season with the stadium at 50% capacity but updated its capacity due to the updated health order.