Kansas City mother pleads for tips in son's 2020 murder investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother is pleading for tips in her son’s murder investigation.

Shawndele Gray was shot and killed two years ago on southbound U.S. 71 at 75th Street.

Sherry Lynnette, Gray's mother, spoke with KSHB 41 to share her son's story.

"There’s mama's baby, mama's baby," Lynnette said.

One of a mother’s worst nightmares is having to bury their child.

"It [the chain] has an indention right here," Lynnette said. "I don’t know if you can see it, the bullet must’ve bounced off of it."

Whoever pulled the trigger and killed 35-year-old Gray took more than his life — he was a father of six, who are now left without their father.

Gray's twin brother was in the car with him the night he was killed.

KSHB 41 Shawndele Gray and his twin brother



For weeks, people could look up and see Lynnette's plea on a billboard located off of east 85th Street and Troost Avenue.

"I won’t have no peace until I get some justice," his mother said.

She said she won’t stop searching for answers even though a part of her will never be the same.

Sherry Lynnette Shawndele Gray

"I have plenty of pictures of him and all that, plenty of grandchildren, but I don’t have Shawndele," Lynnette said. "I hear you (Shawndele) come in and go, 'Mama.' Know that I love you still baby."

Lynnette is hoping to get a donation for another billboard in her son's honor.

KSHB 41 reached out to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department regarding Gray's case.

"We want the family to know this case is still a priority and being investigated," a spokesperson said in a statement.

If you have any tips, call KC Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-8477.

The standard reward of up to $25,000 is still active.

