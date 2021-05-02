Kansas City Muslim community mourns loss of 2 teenagers to gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A community is shocked and saddened as they mourn the loss of two teenagers killed on Friday night.

16-year-old Abdulwahid Abdulaziz and 15-year-old Abdirahman Abdulaziz both brothers, were shot at 8th and Olive Friday night as they were leaving Ramadan service around 11:30 p.m.

Kansas City police believe the suspect was 25-year-old Hanad Abdiaziz. He was shot and killed by a KCPD officer Saturday evening just before 6:15 p.m. near East Missouri Avenue and Maple Boulevard.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol who took over the investigation said Abdiaziz presented a firearm which resulted in shots being fired from police.

41 Action News spoke with the teen's teacher, Ayman Hassan, about this tragedy.

"I am shocked, I can’t believe what happened exactly," Hassan said.

Hassan said the brothers were smart and had good characters. "They were amazing, we have had no complaints from them they were not like trouble makers or something like this," he said.

They both had a passion for learning their religion.

"Memorizing the whole Quran knowledgeable, well versed of Islam," Hassan said.

According to Hassan, both of the teens lead a prayer just hours before they were killed.

"They recited Quran versus related to what happened to them about oppression and about how to avoid transgression, how to avoid hurting people, murder is prohibited-amazing," Hassan said.

Hassan doesn't know why these two young lives were taken so soon.

"I don’t know any reason, excuse or justification to what happened," he said.

Now he hopes there's ways to prevent this sort of violence from happening again.

"I think this is a shortcoming in bringing them up, shortcoming in managing the community, there should be short coming and we should study these shortcomings and correct them," Hassan said.

Hassan said it's going to be hard to talk about this tragedy with his other students in the days to come.

Funeral plans for the two teens are expected on Monday.