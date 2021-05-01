Missouri State Highway Patrol called to investigate KCPD shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot a suspect Saturday near the Pendleton Heights Neighborhood.

The incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. near East Missouri Avenue and Maple Boulevard.

KCPD Officers have just been involved in a shooting at Missouri and Maple, KCPD PIO and @MSHPTrooperA PIO are en route there now. Missouri State Highway Patrol will be investigating and will handle all media information — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 1, 2021

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The nature of the encounter that led to the shooting remains unclear.

The condition of the person who was shot also is unknown at this time.

BREAKING: Missouri State Highway Patrol is investing an officer-involved shooting near East Missouri Avenue & Maple. Victim has been transported to the hospital, condition unknown.



Why the shooting happened is still unclear. Stay tuned to @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/i9bvHJWyvV — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) May 1, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

KCPD later took a man into custody though it wasn't immediately clear why police arrested him.

KCPD just took a man into custody, he’s handcuffed. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/8FeFHrkkjR — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) May 2, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

