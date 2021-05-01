Watch
Missouri State Highway Patrol called to investigate KCPD shooting

Tyler Navas/KSHB
A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot a suspect Saturday near the Pendleton Heights Neighborhood. The incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. near East Missouri Avenue and Maple Boulevard.
Posted at 6:35 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 20:18:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot a suspect Saturday near the Pendleton Heights Neighborhood.

The incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. near East Missouri Avenue and Maple Boulevard.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The nature of the encounter that led to the shooting remains unclear.

The condition of the person who was shot also is unknown at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

KCPD later took a man into custody though it wasn't immediately clear why police arrested him.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

