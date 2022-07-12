Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis nominated for Emmy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission West graduate and award winning actor Jason Sudeikis is nominated once again for several Television Academy Emmys.

His 2022 nominations include:



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Comedy Series "Ted Lasso"

The show also received several other nominations including:



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Sarah Niles)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (James Lance and Sam Richardson)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Harriet Walter)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney)

They had several other nominations as well for this year's Emmy awards.

Sudeikis won in the lead actor category and comedy series in 2021.

"I would say this show is about family, this show is about mentors and teachers, this show is about teammates and I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life," Sudeikis said in his 2021 acceptance speech.

That was his first time being nominated. He is also a writer and executive producer of the show.

"Ted Lasso" was nominated for 20 Emmys last year and they took home several awards:



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein)

"Ted Lasso" is currently filming the third season in London. He is also a writer and executive producer of the show. You can check out the first two seasons on Apple TV+. Due to filming, Sudeikis was unable to attend this years Big Slick KC weekend, which he is a co-host of the fundraiser.

The Emmys will air on KSHB 41 News on Sept. 12.

—