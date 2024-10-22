Kansas City needs election workers to power the polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many poll workers come back year after year, but the Kansas City Election Board says they still need more people.

KCEB said they need around 1,300 workers for the November 5 election. They're less than 200 away from that target number.

To apply to be an election worker, you need to be a registered Missouri voter, identify your party, and attend a mandatory training session.

Shawn Kieffer with KCEB says it’s not too late to apply.

Olivia Acree

“Without them, the process couldn't even be done. They're the most important, the integral part that makes it happen. We appreciate all their efforts. We know it's a long, hard, tough day, and we do appreciate them, and we hope to keep them for many years,” said Shawn Kieffer, Kansas City election director.

Kieffer also said one reason making it hard to hire this year is concerns about safety.

They’ve seen more aggressive behavior at the polls. That's why KC passed an ordinance over the summer that protects election workers from people disrupting the poll. If police get involved in those situations, the aggressor faces a fine and jail time.

Even with the extra protection, a Brennan Center Survey found that 68% of election workers and officials had experienced threats in 2024.

Olivia Acree

In Kansas City, they’ve increased security at their polling places.

“When you go to the poll on election, there'll be many polls that have security guards. That is for not only our poll workers, the voters, it's for everybody's safety. We have those all over the city,” said Kieffer.

KCPD says they have an election liaison that’ll handle any issues that arise at polling places, and patrol officers are aware of the polling locations and are ready to respond to any disturbances or threats to safety.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.