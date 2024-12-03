Kansas City nonprofit Front Porch Alliance hoping to raise $10K on Giving Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some say giving a little goes a long way, and for this year's Giving Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit Front Porch Alliance was hoping for a strong turnout.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that happens annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Though it may be the season of giving, for Front Porch Alliance, giving is a part of their fabric.

"In 1999, some folks went around and asked, 'What it is the community needs?'" said Erin Bradley, interim executive director of Front Porch Alliance. "And from there, we've grown into what we are now."

Front Porch Alliance serves east KCMO, meeting the changing needs of families at home and in school.

For board member Justin Mackey, giving back in this way is personal.

"Because my great grandparents lived in this community as well, so I thought that would be a great way to give back by being a part of the organization," Mackey said.

Mackey gives back not just on an executive level but first-hand. He helps with the youth programs and teaches a film class.

"I have a big heart for young people," he said.

From young to old, their efforts are far-reaching.

They provide a number of services to those most vulnerable, including home repairs, helping mothers with baby products, and a monthly resource fair.

"We’re dealing with people who are often at the highest need of their life," Bradley said.

That includes expecting mothers.

In October, KSHB 41's La'Nita Brooks attended a community baby shower held by Front Porch Alliance that helped 28 new moms.

"This was really great," Latasha Kelso, a new mother, said at the event. "I'm glad they took the time out to do it — it's really appreciated."

It's one of the many things the organization does throughout the year to make a difference in over 1,000 people's lives.

Now, the group is hoping you'll consider helping to make sure that continues.

"So, we’re encouraging people to either become a reoccurring donor," Bradley said. "$Twenty-five dollars a month for 2025 as part of our 25th anniversary. Or, if they have 10 friends that can donate to reach a goal that they can set themselves."

To donate, visit frontporchalliance.org.

