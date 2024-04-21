Kansas City nonprofit hosts volunteer opportunities for Earth Day, Arbor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Earth Week starts on Monday, April 24, with Earth Day.

To celebrate, Kansas City nonprofit Bridging The Gap has lined up volunteer opportunities.

Bridging The Gap will help clean up litter in parks and neighborhoods, plant trees across the metropolitan area and assist in neighborhoods reaching energy efficiency.

Sarah Laurie, volunteer program manager, said the majority of what the organization does relies on a dedicated volunteer base.

"We have a lot in our city that needs to be helped and repaired; we have a lot of inequity as far as neighborhoods," Laurie said. "We want to work toward getting access to just the basic things for people, everyone in the area."

On Monday, Earth Day, Bridging The Gap will clear out invasive species from the wildland of Shawnee Mission Park from 1-3 p.m.

Next weekend, they will plant trees and participate in the city's nature challenge.

Laurie said if people can't volunteer with Bridging The Gap directly, it is still important to do their part to keep Kansas City clean and green.

"Making sure that you recycle, making sure that you keep the neighborhoods clean," Laurie said. "If there's litter around somewhere, like at a park, just clean it up. Everything helps, and every person makes a difference. So if we all pitch in, it makes a big, big difference."

If you want to volunteer or learn more, visit their website at BridgingTheGap.org.

