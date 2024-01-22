Kansas City nonprofit mentors Black youth to help create brighter future

KANSAS CITY, Mo — High Aspirations is a nonprofit addressing the issues that Black young men in Kansas City face through its mentorship program.

Its core values and mission is the reason why supporters, like Bill Dunn Jr., continue to be a big part of the organization.

“The Kansas City community needs thousands of young men to turn their lives around," Dunn said. "To realize that Kansas City wants them."

Its faith-based program has given youth between the ages of 8 and 18 a safe place to go. The organization has been equipped with resources to provide education, a game room, but most importantly a place where they feel valued.

“They can reach beyond their neighborhood and make a difference in this community and their lives and their faith," Dunn said.

The organization plans a variety of social events in addition to academic programs. Sports, arts and crafts, music and volunteer work are some of these activities, helping participants find their passions and skills.

“Help can be transformational if you receive it. If you don't receive it, that could be detrimental," said Henry Wash, CEO and president of High Aspirations. "We do what we do (so) that tomorrow, God willing, tomorrow will be a better place for everybody."

The organization's efforts in the community have been recognized by high-profile names like Patrick Mahomes. In November of 2023, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation honored High Aspirations KC with a $10,000 check for the change it has made in Kansas City.

"We don't do it for the 'oohs,' we don't do it for the 'aahs,'" Wash said. "We do it because we feel like it can create a heart-filled change. That's why we do it.”

The organization believes that by investing in the education and well-being of teens today, it is contributing to a brighter and more promising future for the entire community.

The organization is always looking for volunteers and ways you can connect with the teens it serves. You can check out High Aspirations' website to learn more.

