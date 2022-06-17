Kansas City officials weigh in on next steps for 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, representatives from Kansas City's World Cup bid will head to New York City to meet with FIFA officials.

It comes after the city made history on Thursday by clinching a bid in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sheer joy and celebration broke out at the Kansas City Power and Light District watch party when Kansas City scored the biggest sporting event on Earth.

"And now the world knows Kansas City is a force to be reckoned with," Katherine Holland, director of KC 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid, said.

From the beginning of this bid, there's been a unified front from leaders on both sides of the state line to convince FIFA that Kansas City deserved to be one of the host sites.

"60 years after my dad first experienced the excitement of the world cup, the world's greatest tournament is coming to Kansas City, to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium," said Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

Fans weighed on why they believe Kansas City was chosen.

"I think we've had passion. You know, we're not Las Vegas, New York, LA or any of those cities," Stephanie Lunning, a soccer fan said. "But our fans bring the heat, they bring the passion. We love soccer, we live soccer."

Over the next few months, Visit KC, the Kansas City Sports Commission and members of the KC World Cup Bid will find themselves working together under one roof.

The hope is that by next year modifications will begin at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to get it ready to host the world cup in 2026.

"It's gonna be a multi-year project for us getting it ready," Chiefs president Mark Donavan said. "Playing your season, playing world cup, getting it ready again. There's some real time challenges in there, but we've got a good plan."

Some fans wish that during this time, more attractions are built around the Truman Sports Complex to entertain visitors from all over the globe.

"And I know it's probably a long shot, but if the streetcar got out there, and take some people out there, that would be awesome," Allison Wonder, another soccer fan said.

KSHB 41 News asked officials about transportation infrastructure to get from downtown KCMO to GEHA Field.

"We have not heard that that's an issue," Kathy Nelson, president and CEO with the KC Sports Commission, said. "We believe that we will be doing buses and other things, but that's all yet to be figured out"

For right now, the city is basking in an opportunity of a lifetime.

"In four years, the eyes of the world will descend on this beautiful city," Hunt said. "We will welcome teams and players with state-of-the-art facilities and a phenomenal sports culture. We will showcase that legendary Midwest hospitality and welcome fans from all over the world."

—

