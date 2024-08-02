Kansas City parents, students plan to save on back-to-school shopping this tax free weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While your wallet may feel the effects of inflation, this weekend, parents and students can save some money on back-to-school shopping.

Missouri's tax free holiday starts this Friday and runs through Sunday.

For many parents like Ashley Jordan, it's a chance to buy school supplies and save some cash.

"Those days where I don't have to think about it, it's really, really nice," Jordan said.

You don't have to be a Missouri resident to participate in the shopping this weekend.

Jordan, who recently moved to Missouri and has a son that's gearing up for Kindergarten, said this weekend can be very beneficial for larger families.

"I could never imagine that," Jordan said. "I have friends who have five, three kids, and they just keep everything, and a lot of it's hand-dyed down stuff, or you try and get little free things or sales that you can — Prime Day deals."

What school supplies are exempt this weekend?

The tax exemption applies only to the following items:



Clothing with a taxable value up to $100 or less.

School supplies not exceeding $50 per purchase.

Personal computers up to $1,500 or less.

Graphing calculators not exceeding $150.

Jeramaya Davis, a student headed to her junior year, said this weekend allows her to treat herself without spending all her summer job savings.

“This definitely helps because like I spend a lot of money on clothes," Davis said. "I've always spent a lot of money on clothes because I love clothes. But like if I could spend money on something I love and for cheap, that would be good. That would be good."

The tax free weekend applies for both online and in-stores until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

You can find a list of approved items and other FAQ on the Missouri Department of Revenue's website.

