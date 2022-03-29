Kansas City part of Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 12 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area and points west are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service says the watch, which includes Lawrence, Topeka, Emporia and stretching southwest to Wichita, remains in effect until midnight Wednesday.

The strongest storms could include hail up to the size of pong pong balls and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. A couple tornadoes are also possible with the system.