Watch
Weather

Actions

Very warm & windy ahead of thunderstorms moving in tonight

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-03-29 05:59:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy skies today but strong southerly winds bring us to the upper 70s today
  • Strong to severe thunderstorms develop in eastern Kansas after 9-10pm & roll through Missouri through 5-7am Wednesday; Main threats of strong, damaging wind, hail & heavy rain are the main threats
  • Temperatures drop to the 40s Wednesday afternoon with precipitation ending Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, much warmer and windy. Wind: S 15-30, gust 40 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Showers and storms arrive, likely after 10 PM, with the possibility of producing strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. Wind: S-SE 15-25, gusts up to 45 mph, possibly stronger in some of the thunderstorms. Low: 60°

Wednesday: Strong thunderstorms race through Missouri in the early morning. Lingering rain showers into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through. Temperatures drop fast during the afternoon. Some snow may mix in during the evening. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. Afternoon Temp: 40°

Thursday: Some lingering rain/snow showers early in the morning, otherwise, it's drying out. Staying windy and cold with late day sun. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 33° High: 48°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.