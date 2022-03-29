Very warm & windy ahead of thunderstorms moving in tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy skies today but strong southerly winds bring us to the upper 70s today

Strong to severe thunderstorms develop in eastern Kansas after 9-10pm & roll through Missouri through 5-7am Wednesday; Main threats of strong, damaging wind, hail & heavy rain are the main threats

Temperatures drop to the 40s Wednesday afternoon with precipitation ending Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, much warmer and windy. Wind: S 15-30, gust 40 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Showers and storms arrive, likely after 10 PM, with the possibility of producing strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. Wind: S-SE 15-25, gusts up to 45 mph, possibly stronger in some of the thunderstorms. Low: 60°

Wednesday: Strong thunderstorms race through Missouri in the early morning. Lingering rain showers into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through. Temperatures drop fast during the afternoon. Some snow may mix in during the evening. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. Afternoon Temp: 40°

Thursday: Some lingering rain/snow showers early in the morning, otherwise, it's drying out. Staying windy and cold with late day sun. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 33° High: 48°

