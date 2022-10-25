Kansas City police locate woman not from area

Update | KCPD said Blackmore has been located and is safe.

Original story | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman that is not from the area.

According to KCPD, Katherine Blackmore, 27, was last seen on Saturday. Police made contact with Blackmore and her vehicle was towed.

Blackmore was last seen Saturday evening in the area of w. 44th Street and Wornall Road in KCMO.

Her family hasn't been able to make contact with her and is concerned for her well being because she's diagnosed with a medical condition.

Blackmore traveled to KCMO wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings with maroon shorts underneath, white tennis shoes and a reddish/orange bandana.

Anyone who see Blackmore is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at (816)-234-5220 or call 911.

-