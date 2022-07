KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | KCPD said the two girls' parents were located.

Original story| Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located two young girls and need the public's help in finding a parent or guardian.

KCPD said the two girls below were located at around 4:30 p.m. near the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle.

The girls may be twins and are approximately 4 years old.

Anyone with information about a parent or guardian is asked to contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

