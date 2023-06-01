Watch Now
Kansas City police identify infant found dead in wooded area

41st and pittman kcmo small baby discovered.jpg
Jack McCormick/KSHB 41
Intersection of 41st Street and Pittman Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 12:38:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Thursday identified an infant who was found dead in the woods near 41st Street and Pittman Road last month.

Police have identified the 6-month-old infant as Kha'liya Bridgewater.

Around 7:45 a.m. on May 14th, police responded to a call of a dead body reportedly found in the area of 41st Street and Pittman Road.

Police were able to use DNA evidence to identify the mother of the 6-month-old girl, after the victim's grandmother called police on May 15 to say she believed it might be her 6-month-old granddaughter after hearing news reports.

According to the grandmother, her 25-year-old daughter had told her via Facebook Messenger on May 7 that the baby girl had died in her sleep on May 4.

KSHB 41 is withholding the name of the infant's mother, because she has not been criminally charged in the case.

An investigation is still ongoing and police have not yet determined yet the cause and manner of death.

