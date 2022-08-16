Kansas City police identify woman killed after being hit by SUV fleeing separate crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified a woman that was killed after the driver of an SUV attempted to flee a separate crash.

On Friday, Aug. 12, a black Chevrolet Tahoe hit a gray Subaru Outback near 19th and Baltimore.

The driver of the Tahoe attempted to flee the scene and the driver of the Outback began to follow them while contacting police.

As it was fleeing the scene, the driver of the Tahoe hit a white Chrysler PT Cruiser near Truman and Main.

The impact of the hit caused the PT Cruiser to hit another Jeep that was heading north on Truman Road.

The driver of the PT Cruiser, identified as 41-year-old Kameron Cobbins, later died at an area hospital.

