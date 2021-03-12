Kansas City Police locate missing 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | The 12-year-old boy was found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Richard A. Black Jr. was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 3100 block of NE 37th Street in Kansas City.

He was wearing gray sweat pants, an unknown color hooded jacket and was carrying a black backpack.

Richard is 4-foot-11 with blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs 100 pounds.

He has medical conditions that require medications.

If you see him, call the Kansas City, Missouri, Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.