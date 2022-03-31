Kansas City police officer released from hospital after months-long battle with COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer was released from North Kansas City Hospital after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

KCPD officer Lisa Sidenstick was diagnosed with the virus three months ago and was eventually admitted to an Intensive Care Unit.

According to her family, there were times Sidenstick was close to death as a result of the virus.

On March 19, the community gathered at the Guadalupe Centers to enjoy an enchilada dinner with the proceeds going toward Sidenstick's recovery.

According to the hospital, Sidenstick is "making great strides in her recovery and finally went home."

She was escorted by fellow KCPD officers.