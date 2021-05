KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Deon "DJ" Ross, was last seen on Sunday near 108th Street and Newton Avenue.

He left the area on a blue bike and was wearing a black shirt with an orange design, black shorts and black shoes.

Ross is about 5 feet tall, weighs about about 95 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Ross is asked to contact 911.