Kansas City police seek individuals who may have information in Westport homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are hoping to identify two women who may have information on a shooting that killed 26-year-old Foster Grant last September.

Grant was found shot to death by off duty police officers near Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road.

KCPD believes the women pictured below may have information on the homicide.

Provided KCPD is hoping to identify two individuals who may have information on a homicide from last September.

Police want to make it clear that they are not suspects in the case.

Anyone who may know the individuals are asked to call KCPD Det. Clyde Harvey at (816)-234-5214.