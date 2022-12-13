Kansas City Public Schools could name new superintendent by late February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Schools district could know who its next superintendent is by early 2023.

JG Consulting Firm, who KCPS contracted to lead the hiring process, said in a public input meeting Monday it's hoping to announce the person by Feb. 28, 2023.

The search to fill the position has been going on since June, when Dr. Mark Bedell resigned .

Before resigning, Bedell spearheaded efforts to help KCPS regain full accreditation for the first time since 2000. He took a job in Maryland.

Dr. Jennifer Collier, a longtime employee of KCPS who's served the district in many roles, has served as interim superintendent since Bedell resigned.

Collier previously told KSHB 41 that she would be interested in serving the district as a permanent superintendent .

Also, on Monday night, a representative for JG Consulting said applications for the position would close in January.

