Kansas City Public Schools district will seek voter approval for general obligation bond in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City School District will ask voters in 2025 to do something not done in decades: pass a general obligation bond to pay for repairs at district schools.

During a meeting Wednesday, the district's board passed a resolution stating its intent to ask voters to pass the bond in an election in April 2025. The last time KCPS passed a GBO was in 1967.

As part of its Blueprint 2030 plan approved in January, KCPS announced it would pursue a GBO.

"We're moving forward with a bold plan to pursue a general obligation bond in 2025," KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said in a video message to families. "This decision is a testament to how much we value education and how deeply we believe in the potential of our children."

KCPS said it's facing over $400 million in deferred maintenance costs in the district's schools, which has impacted the quality of education for students.

In August, the district was forced to dismiss its students early during the first week of classes because of a heat wave.

Many of the district's secondary schools don't have air conditioning units in all classrooms. Those that did struggled to operate in the heat.

"Our children deserve better," Collier said. "They deserve modern and new buildings that will enhance their learning experiences and provide access to the latest technology."

The district said it hasn't decided how much money it will ask for with the bond.

Families looking for more information on the efforts can visit bond.kcpublicschools.org/bond or email bond@kcpublicschools.org.

—